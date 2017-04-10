App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 10, 2017 12:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI-led lenders consortium to soon take a call on Bhushan Steel's S4A proposal

Bhushan Steel is in final stages of subscribing to the S4A scheme after having cleared a forensic audit and technical viability study, as per the norms, reports the Business Standard today.

SBI-led lenders consortium to soon take a call on Bhushan Steel's S4A proposal

Moneycontrol News

Bhushan Steel has reached the final stages of subscribing to the Scheme for Sustainable Structuring of Stressed Assets (S4A) after having cleared a forensic audit and technical viability study, as per the S4A norms, reports the Business Standard today.

State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank are the lead bankers in a consortium of nearly 50 banks that have lent to the New-Delhi-based company.

The company, which had a debt of over Rs 44,477.90 crore in 2015-16, added nearly Rs 10,000 crore in interest, including penal interest, over the past three years. As per a June 2016 notification a company is eligible for S4A only if the aggregate exposure (including accrued interest) of all institutional lenders is over Rs 500 crore.

The Reserve Bank of India?s (RBI?s) S4A scheme, requires banks to first establish no wrongdoing by the promoters via a forensic audit, failing which S4A cannot be implemented unless there is change in ownership or if the management is vested in the delinquent promoters.

As banks are allowed to segregate loans into sustainable and unsustainable under S4A, technical viability study helps establish if the company?s current cash flow is capable of servicing the sustainable part of the debt.  The unsustainable part is turned into long-dated securities, to be redeemed later.

Following acceptance of the S4A proposal, an Overseeing Committee (OC) will be formed by the Indian Banks? Association in consultation with the RBI. A resolution plan will then be worked upon by the joint lenders? forum or bank consortium to the OC.

The company has been in focus for debt restructuring for quite some time and had even received proposals for a takeover. The latest in the race was Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel, which was turned down by the Bhushan management.

With 5.6-million-tonnes of secondary steel capacity, Bhushan Steel is the third-largest secondary steel producer in the country. The company posted healthy December quarter numbers with gross sales of Rs 4,000 crore compared to Rs 2,747.68 crore last year.

tags #Bhushan Steel #Business #Consortium of Banks #debt restructuring #lenders #Punjab National Bank #State Bank of India

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.