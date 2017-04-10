SBI-led lenders consortium to soon take a call on Bhushan Steel's S4A proposal

Moneycontrol News

Bhushan Steel has reached the final stages of subscribing to the Scheme for Sustainable Structuring of Stressed Assets (S4A) after having cleared a forensic audit and technical viability study, as per the S4A norms, reports the Business Standard today.

State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank are the lead bankers in a consortium of nearly 50 banks that have lent to the New-Delhi-based company.

The company, which had a debt of over Rs 44,477.90 crore in 2015-16, added nearly Rs 10,000 crore in interest, including penal interest, over the past three years. As per a June 2016 notification a company is eligible for S4A only if the aggregate exposure (including accrued interest) of all institutional lenders is over Rs 500 crore.

The Reserve Bank of India?s (RBI?s) S4A scheme, requires banks to first establish no wrongdoing by the promoters via a forensic audit, failing which S4A cannot be implemented unless there is change in ownership or if the management is vested in the delinquent promoters.

As banks are allowed to segregate loans into sustainable and unsustainable under S4A, technical viability study helps establish if the company?s current cash flow is capable of servicing the sustainable part of the debt. The unsustainable part is turned into long-dated securities, to be redeemed later.

Following acceptance of the S4A proposal, an Overseeing Committee (OC) will be formed by the Indian Banks? Association in consultation with the RBI. A resolution plan will then be worked upon by the joint lenders? forum or bank consortium to the OC.

The company has been in focus for debt restructuring for quite some time and had even received proposals for a takeover. The latest in the race was Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel, which was turned down by the Bhushan management.

With 5.6-million-tonnes of secondary steel capacity, Bhushan Steel is the third-largest secondary steel producer in the country. The company posted healthy December quarter numbers with gross sales of Rs 4,000 crore compared to Rs 2,747.68 crore last year.