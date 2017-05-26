SBI, ICICI, 3 foreign banks to advise on IOC share sale

Moneycontrol News

The government has selected SBI Capital Markets, ICICI Securities, Citigroup Global Markets India, Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Equities to advise it on sale of its shares in Indian Oil Corporation, according to two officials representing the merchant banks which participated in the process.

The government intends to disinvest 3 percent equity capital in IOC out of its shareholding of 58.28 percent. IOC’s equity comprises 4.85 billion shares.

At today’s BSE closing price of Rs 426.35, sale of 3 percent of the company’s equity will fetch the government Rs 6,211 crore.

The government plans to raise Rs 72,500 crore through sale of its shares in various companies. It aims to achieve this by raising Rs 46,500 crore via minority stake sales, Rs 15,000 crore through strategic stake sales and Rs 11,000 from the listing of various public sector insurance companies.

The government has collected Rs 1,195.46 crore so far this financial year from sale of its shares in various companies.

IOC, NTPC, Rail Vikas Nigam, Steel Authority of India, Rural Electrification Corporation, Power Finance Corporation, NHPC, amongst others, are the companies the government has lined up to tap the capital market for achieving its target.

While the government is yet to decide the date of sale of shares, it is a case of sooner the better as the stock markets are at all-time highs and the weakness in global crude oil prices – hovering below USD 50 a barrel – continues to spell a bright outlook for the refiner.