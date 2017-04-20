Saw an initial impact due to 500 m rule; expect to be profitable in FY18: Kamat Hotels

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Vishal Kamat, Director of Kamat Hotels (India) spoke about the latest happenings in his company and discussed FY18 business outlook.

Below is the verbatim transcript of the interview.

Sumaira: Give us a sense of how FY17 is set to wrap up for Kamat Hotels (India). You may not be able to share very many numbers since you would be declaring them in just a bit but if you can give us a sense of whether the financials are on the mend and what we can expect in FY18?

A: The results will be out soon and people will be quite happy because last quarter has been fairly good and that trend is continuing. There is a robust demand in general from both leisure and corporate and that is continuing. Even today the rates of hotels in the markets where we are, are quite attractive and buoyant because of the occupancy. So the outlook for the New Year though it started off very poorly with 500 meter rule, while that issue is going on but things have been good from room side.

Prashant: You have properties affected by the 500 meter rule?

A: Some of them were especially our flagship in Mumbai which is at the domestic airport - The Orchid Mumbai, but that has now not been affected now any more once it revoked, the denotification but there have been some of our other hotels though they are very small compared to our other hotels like in Nashik, which are still affected but overall we have been not affected by and large except for a few which have got recovered now.

Sumaira: There is news of a fund selling out over the last few days - Clearwater Capital Partners. Would you know if this is routine, if the fund cycle is ended or who the buyer might be?

A: Clearwater has invested in us many years back and their fund life had come down, their fund cycle was over. So they were looking at exiting but the market was very poor in the last one-and-a-half years as their fund had got over.

It has been a routine sell for them because they wanted to exit. However, I will know on Saturday, once the detail report comes of who bought what but from whatever I have heard it is a clutch of different investors who have taken there because they own 50 lakh shares. They sold it to multiple people who have seen the upswing in Kamat Hotels group.

Prashant: They are completely out now?

A: I will know on Saturday but looking at the kind of volumes - 48 lakh-50 lakh shares that have been traded in a day; I am assuming that they must have sold quite a bit of it.

Prashant: They got in at Rs 135, right?

A: Correct. We were at conversion at that time, those times were different and unfortunately we went into our own challenges but we have been able to recover from them and the future looks fairly positive.

Sumaira: If your financials are on an improving trajectory, when do you hope to turn into black on a full year basis?

A: Looking at the current trends, looking at how our team members are putting their best foot forward, how the market has been, I think next whole year we should be positive.