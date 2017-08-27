App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Aug 23, 2017 09:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Satyam case: SAT gives Sebi more time to pass fresh order

The Securities Appellate Tribunal has given more time to Sebi for passing a fresh order in the Satyam case with respect to the quantum of punishment given to the erstwhile company's founder B Ramalinga Raju and his brother B Rama Raju.

Satyam case: SAT gives Sebi more time to pass fresh order

The Securities Appellate Tribunal has given more time to Sebi for passing a fresh order in the Satyam case with respect to the quantum of punishment given to the erstwhile company's founder B Ramalinga Raju and his brother B Rama Raju.

The tribunal on May 12 had asked Sebi to pass a fresh order, preferably within four months.

After taking up the matter with the consent of all parties, the SAT in a fresh order dated August 21 said, "Time to pass the order by Sebi is extended by 4 months from August 11, 2017."

Markets regulator Sebi in July 2014 barred Ramalinga Raju and B Rama Raju and others from the securities market for 14 years. Besides, they were asked to return Rs 1,849 crore made in unlawful gains, with 12 per cent interest.

Following Sebi's order, the two individuals had moved the tribunal in May.

While agreeing with Sebi's finding that the individuals violated regulations, the tribunal in its order in May had said the decision to uniformly restrain all the appellants from accessing the securities market for 14 years "without assigning any reasons is unjustified".

Similarly, the quantum of illegal gains directed to be disgorged by each appellant is based on grounds which are mutually contradictory and also without application of mind, the tribunal had added.

tags #Business #Companies

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.