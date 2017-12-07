App
Dec 07, 2017 04:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Samsung to offer cashbacks, no-cost EMI during online sale

The company has announced the Christmas carnival on its official online store 'Samsung Shop', from December 8-15 2017.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Samsung today said it has tied up with payment and finance services providers like Bajaj Finserv to offer cashback, discounts and no-cost EMI options to customers during the upcoming online sale on its portal.

While Bajaj Finserv will offer no-cost EMI's for multiple tenures on all products above Rs 10,000, Paytm will provide Rs 8,000 cashback on Galaxy S8 and S8+ and Galaxy Note8 smartphones when the payment is made using Paytm.

Similarly, MobiKwik wallet will get a flat 10 per cent discount on products that are on sale if bought using the wallet.

The online store will bring in deals on a range of mobiles, speakers, audio accessories, wearable devices and televisions during this period, the company said.

tags #Business #Companies #EMI #Samsung

