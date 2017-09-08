Samsung to launch Galaxy Note 8 in India on 12th September

Moneycontrol News

Samsung will launch its newest model, the Galaxy Note 8 in India on September 12. The Galaxy Note 8 is the successor of the Galaxy Note 7 model which had to be called back due to battery related mishaps around the world.

The Galaxy Note 8 begins from where its predecessor had left. The model has got large edge-to-edge bezel-less display and 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The large 6.3 inch screen covers the entire front and comes with a 2960x1440 pixel resolution. The model is powered by Qualcomm’s fastest processor the Snapdragon 835 for the US and China markets and with Exynos 8895 64-bit processor for Europe, Middle East and Africa markets.

The Note 8 has a 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage that is expandable up to 256 GB. The hybrid dual SIM phone is run with an Android 7.1.1 Nougat based operating system. It has a 3300 mAh battery that can give up to 22 hours of talk time.

The phone comes with dual 12 MP cameras at the rear having features like autofocus, dual-LED flash, 2x optical zoom, face detector among others. The phone also has an 8 MP selfie camera.

Carved out of Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 panel that gives maximum protection, the Note 8 has several unique security features. This includes the iris scanner and a fingerprint sensor that is mounted on the rear. The phone is also supported by wireless charging technology.

The Note 8 comes in five colour variants i.e. Midnight Black, Maple Gold, Orchid Grey, Deep Sea Blue and Star Pink. The handset, has been priced globally around Rs 60000 is expected to be in Indian market by the second half of the month.