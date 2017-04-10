Samsung is India's most trusted brand; Reliance Jio in top 20: Brand Trust Report 2017

Moneycontrol News

South Korean giant Samsung has regained top spot as India's most trusted brand in 2017, according to the Brand Trust Report. The consumer electronics company jumped 17 spots from its 2016 ranking, while rivals Sony and LG retained No.2 and No. 3 ranks, respectively.

Among the top 20 brands, Apple was ranked as India's 4th Most Trusted Brand, rising 12 ranks from 2016. This is the first time Apple made it to top 5 on the list.

Despite the ups and down following the exit of Cyrus Mistry, brand Tata held on to the fifth rank, followed by auto companies Honda at No. 6 and Maruti Suzuki at No. 7.

Technology services and products provider Dell ranked eight on the list, just ahead of peer Lenovo which sprung 18 spots from 2016.

Bajaj, a brand which has been in the top 10 in five out of seven Brand Trust Reports, ranked 10 in India's Most Trusted Brands list.

Making its mark among top 20 brands, new entrant in the telecom space, Reliance Jio stood at the 19th position.

"Of the 2016 list, four brands slipped out of the top ten list of 2017, namely Samsung Mobiles, Nokia, Godrej and ICICI Bank," said N Chandramouli, Chief Executive Officer, TRA Research.

The top five greatest gainers over last year are Mahindra Auto, US Polo, Kurl-On, and Birla Sun Life.

Fee category leaders in Brand Trust are Bata ? rank 12 ?from Personal Accessories; State Bank of India ? rank 13 ? from BFSI; Patanjali ? rank 15 ? from FMCG; Airtel ? rank 16 ? from telecom; Amul ? rank 21?from F&B; Google ? rank 40?from Internet; Himalaya ? rank 57 ?from Healthcare; and SpiceJet ? rank 172 ? leading in Airlines.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries, which owns Reliance Jio, also owns Network18, which publishes Moneycontrol.com.