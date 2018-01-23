App
Jan 23, 2018 05:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Samsung India ties up with transport ministry for road safety

The company has also joined hands with Delhi traffic police to create awareness on road safety in the city.

Samsung India today said it has tied up with the Union transport ministry for its 'Safe India' campaign to promote responsible use of smartphones on roads.

The company has also joined hands with Delhi traffic police to create awareness on road safety in the city through LED walls, text LED scroll bars and LED public display at prominent areas, Samsung India said in a statement.

As part of the campaign, Delhi traffic police will put up posters at select 'No Selfie' zones in city.

"Irresponsible usage of mobile phones, including taking selfies on the road, is one of the major causes of road accidents," Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said.

The company said two trucks will be mounted with LFD screens and will play videos on responsible usage of smartphones while skits talking about the issue will be organised at select universities, colleges and malls in Delhi.

Citing reports by various universities, Samsung India said not only does India have the highest number of road accidents globally, the country accounts for over 50 per cent of selfie-related fatalities in the world today.

"We are extremely honoured that the leadership of this country and of the states have extended support to the Samsung Safe India initiative, which has gathered pace this year," Deepak Bhardwaj, Vice President, CSR, Samsung India said.

