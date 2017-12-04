App
Dec 04, 2017 03:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Samsung India forays into air purifier segment

The company launched two premium air purifiers today and said its product provides purification through advanced PM 2.5 filters.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Electronics major Samsung today said it has forayed into the air purifier segment to expand its portfolio of consumer electronics.

The company launched two premium air purifiers today and said its product provides purification through advanced PM 2.5 filters.

With this launch, Samsung has forayed into a new category and expanded the portfolio in the consumer electronics segment, it said.

"The indoor allergens and irritants pose greater danger today because we are spending more time indoors due to rise in pollution level outside," Samsung India Vice-President Consumer Electronics Business Rajeev Bhutani said.

The products are priced at Rs 15,490 and Rs 41,990, respectively.

Samsung air purifiers are designed to combat indoor pollution in the most effective way with the least power consumption, Bhutani said.

