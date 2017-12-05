App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Dec 05, 2017 09:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

With Infosys and other Indian software exporters facing visa and trade issues in their largest market, the United States, some believe Parekh could look at expanding presence in Europe

Neha Alawadhi @alnehaa
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Infosys’ new chief executive Salil Parekh should focus on building a strategy on top of the digital transformation approach that his predecessor began, and take advantage of being based in Bengaluru, the headquarters of the company.

“Given his past record and the board's forward looking statements it seems likely that the general direction and strategy under Sikka will continue,” said Peter Bendor-Samuel, the CEO of research firm Everest Group.

“Infosys is well-positioned to participate in the arbitrage legacy consolidation which is occurring and I would expect Salil to position Infosys to capture a strong share of this work,” he added.

Parekh was named the second non co-founder CEO of Infosys on December 2, following the exit of Vishal Sikka, who stepped down following a very public battle with co-founder NR Narayana Murthy over issues of corporate governance, Infosys’ acquisition of Israeli software firm Panaya, and questions over Sikka’s high salary and use of private jets for travel.

related news

The board blamed co-founder NR Narayana Murthy for Sikka’s resignation, and was supposed to find a replacement by March 31, 2018 under co-founder Nandan Nilekani who came back to Infosys as non-executive chairman of the Board.

“Salil will likely be a better fit with Infosys as he provides a better balance between the traditional Infosys business and making the changes that need to be made to get them back on top in the industry. The only solution is to have someone who can work with the board, keep the existing revenue ticking along and make the right M&A moves in the market with all the stakeholders aligned,” said Phil Fersht, CEO of research firm HfS Research.

He added that the perfect strategy for Infosys would be to create two large divisions — one focusing on strategy and consulting, as well as operations.

Bendor-Samuel stressed the need to reset investor expectations on margins, focus on building a new delivery model that moves away from the factory arbitrage model, “focus on clients and not its self”, and keeping the commitment to the "aggressive pricing established under Sikka. The market will not tolerate a premium pricing position at this time.”

Employee strategy

With Infosys and other Indian software exporters facing visa and trade issues in their largest market, the United States, some believe Parekh could look at expanding presence in Europe.

“Salil, in my opinion would advocate local hiring for the European markets and fall upon resources within the CapGemini's global pool,” said Rajiv Dabhadkar, ‎founder of the ‎National Organization for Software & Technology Professionals.

He added that Infosys could benefit from minimizing their labour redundancies and increasing their profit share.

Bangalore a positive, need to focus on execution

Being in Bengaluru is a certain positive for Parekh, at least in the short term, as he sets out to build confidence among the co-founders and the company’s Board.

“At this time what Infosys needs is a steady hand, Sikka did a nice job of raising Infosys profile in the digital transformation space, which has set the table for Salil to be focused on execution. Arguably, where Sikka failed was in bring the founders and a sizable segment of the rank and file along. A more low profile approach may prove successful,” said Bendor-Samuel.

tags #Business #Companies #Infosys #Salil Parekh

most popular

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.