Apr 06, 2017 07:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

SAIL to maintain growth momentum in FY18'

SAIL chairman P K Singh today reviewed the strategic sales initiatives charted out by the PSU?s marketing team for the current financial year in city.

"The company has high growth targets but numbers are not been finalised and disclosed now. We will maintain at least the previous year's growth momentum," SAIL sources said.

A company statement issued here said Singh congratulated the marketing team and plants for achieving best production and sales in SAIL?s history with 12 percent growth in saleable steel production and sales of over 13 million tonnes during 2016-17.

Singh said considerably higher targets set could be fulfilled with effective strategic plans, the release said.

"We can achieve our targets through greater synergy amongst various units of the organisation," he said expressing confidence on the collective approach.

SAIL director (marketing) Soma Mondal highlighted the challenging market conditions and assured that every possible effort would be made by the marketing team to boost the company?s profitability through complete customer satisfaction.

SAIL director (technical) Raman and the CEOs of all SAIL integrated steel plants were present at the meeting.

