SAIF India Holdings reduces stake in Speciality Restaurants

Private equity firm SAIF India IV FII Holdings has reduced its stake in Speciality Restaurants by 2.15 per cent, selling 10.09 lakh shares in the open market.

In a BSE filing, Speciality Restaurants said SAIF India IV FII Holdings reduced stake in the company to 4.02 per cent on April 28.

Based on the average weighted price of Speciality Restaurants' stock on April 28 at Rs 92 per share, the transaction value is estimated at Rs 9.28 crore.

Speciality Restaurants is a chain of fine dining and casual dining and confectioneries such as Mainland China and Oh! Calcutta.

Shares of Speciality Restaurants were trading 0.54 per cent lower at Rs 91.50 apiece on BSE.