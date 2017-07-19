App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Jul 19, 2017 09:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sagarmala project to boost GDP by 2 percent: Global Ocean Group

Logistics solutions provider Global Ocean Group on Wednesday said the government's ambitious Sagarmala project will add 2 percent to the country's GDP.

Sagarmala project to boost GDP by 2 percent: Global Ocean Group

Logistics solutions provider Global Ocean Group on Wednesday said the government's ambitious Sagarmala project will add 2 percent to the country's GDP.

The Sagarmala project, a progamme aimed at economic development of the country through port-led activities, will boost the GDP by 2 percent, the company said in a statement.

Managing Director, Ocean Group, Brijesh Lohia said, "This project will boost economic activity near coastal locations and establish Coastal Economic Zones (CEZs)."

Kandla Port has been identified as a potential CEZ. The project will redevelop existing port infrastructure through upgrade in port handling equipment and extensive use of IT in improving monitoring and operations of port activity, he said.

The project is expected to enhance shipping and port handling capacity, the company said.

"India offers great potential for developing offshore renewable energy and government has accorded due priority to attract investment in this area. The power generated will feed the coastal activity and also contribute to the national grid," Lohia said.

tags #Business #Companies

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.