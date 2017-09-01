Royal Enfield's August sales up 22% at 67,977 units

Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors, on Friday reported 21.99 per cent increase in total sales at 67,977 units in August.

In the same month last year, the company had sold 55,721 units, Eicher Motors said in a statement.

Of the total sales, models with engine capacity up to 350 cc stood at 63,637 units. There were 4,340 units of models with engine capacity up to 500 cc sold during the month.

Exports during the month under review grew 12.06 per cent to 1,105 units compared to 986 units in August 2016.

The company sold 3,16,432 units so far in 2017-18, excluding exports. Units exported so far in the year stood at 7,521.