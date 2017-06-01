App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Jun 01, 2017 02:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Royal Enfield sales up 25% at 60,696 units in May

Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors, today reported a 24.87 per cent jump in total sales at 60,696 units in May.

Royal Enfield sales up 25% at 60,696 units in May

Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors, today reported a 24.87 per cent jump in total sales at 60,696 units in May.

It had sold 48,604 units in May 2016, Eicher Motors said in a statement.

Exports during the month under review grew 49.34 per cent to 2,049 units as compared to 1,372 units in May 2016.

The company has sold 1,20,838 units in the 2017-18 fiscal so far.

tags #Companies

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.