Royal Enfield sales up 25% at 60,696 units in May

Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors, today reported a 24.87 per cent jump in total sales at 60,696 units in May.

It had sold 48,604 units in May 2016, Eicher Motors said in a statement.

Exports during the month under review grew 49.34 per cent to 2,049 units as compared to 1,372 units in May 2016.

The company has sold 1,20,838 units in the 2017-18 fiscal so far.