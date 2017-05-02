App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
May 02, 2017 08:06 AM IST | Source: PTI

Royal Enfield sales up 25% at 60,142 units in April

Exports during the month under review grew 36 per cent to 1,578 units as compared to 1,160 units in April 2016.

Royal Enfield sales up 25% at 60,142 units in April

Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors, today reported a 24.78 per cent jump in total sales at 60,142 units in April.

It had sold 48,197 units in April 2016, Eicher Motors said in a statement.

Exports during the month under review grew 36 per cent to 1,578 units as compared to 1,160 units in April 2016.

tags #Business #Eicher Motors #Royal Enfield

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.