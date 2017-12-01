App
Dec 01, 2017 06:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Royal Enfield November sales up 22 pc at 70,126 units

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors, on Friday reported 22 percent increase in total sales at 70,126 units in November.

The company had sold 57,313 units in November 2016, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

Domestic sales were at 67,776 units in November as against 55,843 units in the year-ago month, up 21 percent.

Exports jumped by 60 percent to 2,350 units as against 1,470 units from the same month last year.

