May 15, 2017 09:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Route One Fund buys stake in Bharat Financial for Rs 99 cr

Route One Fund I, LP today bought 0.88 per cent stake in Bharat Financial Inclusion for nearly Rs 99 crore, through an open market transaction.

Bharat Financial Inclusion, formerly known as known as SKS Microfinance, is a for-profit NBFC-MFI (non-banking financial company-micro finance institution) regulated by the Reserve Bank of India.

As per the bulk deal data available on the NSE, Route One purchased 12.21 lakh shares amounting to 0.88 per cent stake of NBFC-MFI.

The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 809.14, valuing the transaction at Rs 98.85 crore, as per the data.

The seller(s) of the shares could not be ascertained immediately.

Shares of Bharat Financial Inclusion today ended at Rs 810 on the NSE, up 1.55 percent from the previous close.

