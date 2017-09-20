Rostec inks pact with Mylan Lab for HIV drugs

Russia's Rostec Corporation has inked a technology transfer pact with India's Mylan Laboratories for production of HIV treatment drugs.

The National Immunobiological Company (Nacimbio), part of Rostec, has signed the agreement with Mylan Laboratories, which is a part of Mylan NV (US).

"We are starting cooperation with India's Mylan Laboratories. This will provide us with the supply of substances, transfer of technology and the creation of modern combination drugs for HIV treatment," Rostec CEO Sergei Chemezov said in a statement.

As a result, the cost of such drugs in the Russian market will significantly decrease, he added.

The agreement between the two entities took place at Biotechmed-2017.

Set up in 2007, Rostec Corporation facilitates the development, the product,and export of high-tech industrial products designed for civilian and military applications.