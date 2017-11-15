App
Nov 15, 2017 04:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rolls-Royce accelerates digital transformation with TCS tie-up

The partnership will help Rolls-Royce accelerate its 'Digital First' vision, deliver further value to customers, improve existing services, accelerate development and deployment times and create new areas of growth, TCS CEO and managing director Rajesh Gopinathan told reporters here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Tata Consultancy Services and Rolls Royce, the market leader in high performance power systems, today announced expansion of their long-standing partnership in order to exploit future data innovation opportunities.

"The duration of the partnership is five years," TCS Vice-President and Global Head (IoT) Regu Ayyaswamy said. This digital transformation for Rolls-Royce would be supported by TCS' Connected Universe Platform, a platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) offering, that accelerates the development and deployment of Internet of Things (IoT) applications, he said.

"The duration of the partnership is five years," TCS Vice-President and Global Head (IoT) Regu Ayyaswamy said. This digital transformation for Rolls-Royce would be supported by TCS’ Connected Universe Platform, a platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) offering, that accelerates the development and deployment of Internet of Things (IoT) applications, he said.

As part of this agreement, TCS would provide IoT digital  platform capability, allowing data to be captured, shared and  analysed more quickly across Rolls-Royce so that new products  and services can be developed at pace, Gopinathan said.

"This will enable Rolls-Royce to use data to innovate within all of its businesses and collaborate more effectively with partners and customers," he said. Rolls-Royce CEO Neil Crockett said the collaboration would allow the company to take advantage of fast-paced data innovation, including accelerating its application of industrial artificial intelligence and a range of other cutting-edge breakthrough opportunities.

