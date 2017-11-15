Roche appoints Lara Bezerra as Roche Pharma India MD

Drug major Roche today announced the appointment of Lara Bezerra as Managing Director for Roche Products India.

She succeeds Maturin Tchoumi who has moved to Roche Finland in a new role, the company said in a statement.

Roche Pharmaceutical Asia Pacific Region head Christiane Hamacher said: "We are delighted to have Lara Bezerra join Roche India from Venezuela."

With her strong business acumen and unique people-centric leadership approach, Lara is ideally positioned to drive Roche's efforts to bring its innovative treatments to patients in India, Hamacher added.

Saying the India team has made significant strides in bringing innovative healthcare solutions to India, Bezerra said: "I look forward to building on this foundation by bringing our transformational medicines to the country, being a strong healthcare partner and making a meaningful difference for patients in India."

Bezerra comes to India after a successful assignment as the General Manager of Roche Venezuela, the company said.

She has held various positions of leadership across geographies, including Europe and Latin America, with over 24 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, it added.

Bezerra has a degree in business administration from the Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) University, Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Roche Products (India) Private Ltd was incorporated in 1994, as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Basel headquartered Roche Group.