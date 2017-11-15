App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Nov 14, 2017 01:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Roche appoints Lara Bezerra as Roche Pharma India MD

With her strong business acumen and unique people-centric leadership approach, Lara is ideally positioned to drive Roche's efforts to bring its innovative treatments to patients in India, Hamacher added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Drug major Roche today announced the appointment of Lara Bezerra as Managing Director for Roche Products India.

She succeeds Maturin Tchoumi who has moved to Roche Finland in a new role, the company said in a statement.

Roche Pharmaceutical Asia Pacific Region head Christiane Hamacher said: "We are delighted to have Lara Bezerra join Roche India from Venezuela."

With her strong business acumen and unique people-centric leadership approach, Lara is ideally positioned to drive Roche's efforts to bring its innovative treatments to patients in India, Hamacher added.

Saying the India team has made significant strides in bringing innovative healthcare solutions to India, Bezerra said: "I look forward to building on this foundation by bringing our transformational medicines to the country, being a strong healthcare partner and making a meaningful difference for patients in India."

Bezerra comes to India after a successful assignment as the General Manager of Roche Venezuela, the company said.

She has held various positions of leadership across geographies, including Europe and Latin America, with over 24 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, it added.

Bezerra has a degree in business administration from the Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) University, Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Roche Products (India) Private Ltd was incorporated in 1994, as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Basel headquartered Roche Group.

tags #Business #Companies #Lara Bezerra #Maturin Tchoumi #Roche #Roche Products India

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.