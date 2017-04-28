Robert Vadra made unlawful profit from a 2008 land deal in Haryana: Report

Moneycontrol News

Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra made unlawful profits of Rs 50.5 crore from a land deal in Haryana in 2008, Justice SN Dhingra Commission is said to have concluded.

The Commission – set up in 2015 by Manohar Lal government – was looking into the grant of licences for change in land in Gurgaon. Robert Vadra’s company, Skylight Hospitality, was also under the scanner.

The Commission report says Vadra’s company has benefitted from the deal, according to a report in the Economic Times.

According to sources, the committee has inquired into 20 properties that were purchased by Vadra's companies. The Commission looked into the transactions between Onkareshwar Properties and Vadra’s Skylight and subsequent deals between Skylight and DLF.

Skylight had bought land from Omkareshwar Properties in 2008 and later sold it off to DLF after a change in land use at a much higher price. As per the committee’s report, Skylight minted profit of Rs 50.5 crore from the deal. The company could have purchased more land with this money, which needs to be looked at, the report adds.

According to a CNN-New18 report, Vadra had bought the land from Omkareshwar using a fictitious cheque. According to the report, Vadra had paid the money for land after receiving an advance from DLF. This was routed through another company of Vadra.

The Commission is also looking at a property in Amipur village, which was botught by Vadra’s wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in 2010.

However, Suman Khaitan, the lawyer representing Vadra and his company has denied all allegations saying that no law was violated. The land under question was bought at the market price and income tax on it was duly paid, Khaitan said in a written reply to ET.

Justice SN Dhingra Commission report was originally submitted on August 31 last year. The state government sent it to the Supreme Court last week.Vadra has denied all charges against him. His lawyers claim that the accusations malign Vadra’s image.