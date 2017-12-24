RIL@40: Mukesh Ambani unveils his vision for Reliance

Reliance Industries celebrated its annual event at the Reliance Corporate Park in Navi Mumbai on Saturday.

At the event, Mukesh Ambani, CMD of Reliance Industries said we owe all progress which Reliance has made to the founder and his father Dhirubhai Ambani.

He further said that we shall remain true to Dhirubhai's vision, ideals and principles.

Reliance has grown from one employee to 250,000 today, he added.

Watch accompanying video for more details.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries, which owns Reliance Jio, also owns Network18, which publishes Moneycontrol.com.