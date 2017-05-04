RIL, SAP join hands to foray into GST software business

An IT services arm of Reliance Industries and business software provider SAP have signed an agreement to jointly launch 'Saral GST' solution to serve taxpayers under the goods and services tax (GST) regime.

"Reliance Corporate IT Park Limited (RCITPL) – a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SAP SE to launch 'SARAL GST' solution for taxpayers in the GST regime," both the companies said in a statement.

The Saral GST platform will enable taxpayers to be GST compliant and access the government's GST system. The GST is to be rolled out from July 1, 2017.

"SARAL GST represents the extension of the two-decade partnership between SAP and Reliance to help tax payers transform into a secure digital enterprise with end-to-end support," Reliance GST Initiatives Head Rajkumar N Pugalia said.

SARAL GST will leverage the expertise of RCITPL as GST suvidha provider (GSP) and SAP as Application Service Provider (ASP).

As a GSP, RCITPL will connect ASPs to the government's GST system through Jio MPLS network.

SAP as ASP will enable taxpayers to effectively create, manage and file GST returns in a simple, safe and seamless environment.