Riding high on funding, Ola secures Rs 670 crore Ratan Tata, Falcon Edge

Moneycontrol News

Cab-hailing app Ola has received Rs 670 crore in fresh funding from Falcon Edge Capital and Ratan Tata’s RNT Capital Advisers, VC Circle reported today citing a filing with Registrar of Companies.

US-based Falcon Edge invested Rs 402 crore, while UC-RNT Fund - a joint venture between Tata and the University of California Investments – has put in additional Rs 267.9 crore.

This round of funding comes close on the heels of USD 250 million (Rs 1,675 crore) it received from SoftBank last month. The funding by SoftBank was at a valuation 30 percent lower than its peak of USD 4.8 billion in 2015. The current valuation of Ola is not known.

Ola board of directors had approved a plan last month to raise funds to the tune of USD 100 million, as the company has been burning cash in order to combat US-based arch rival Uber.

For FY16 Ola widened its losses Rs 2,313.7 crore compared with losses of Rs 796 crore in FY15. But the company’s cash burn to beat Uber has been showing results as its revenue trebled to Rs 758 crore in FY16, higher than Rs 104 crore the previous year.