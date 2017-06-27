Reynolds announces partnership with Flair

Leading pen maker, Reynolds, announced today that it has entered into a partnership with Flair, a leading pen manufacturer and distributor in India, to relaunch eight original product lines and increase overall access to Reynolds' writing instruments across the country.

Through its partnership with Flair, Reynolds will relaunch its top-selling 045, Bold 040, Brite, Jiffy, Racer Gel, LiquiFlo, TRIMAX, and its Jetter series (Jetter Grip, Jetter Metallic, Jetter Youth, Jetter Classic, Jetter Aerosoft and Jetter Aerosoft Gold), into 55,000 stationery shops across India, including 10,000 Reynolds-sponsored retail locations, with new branded storefronts and merchandising.

The products' refreshed packaging focuses on the concept of authenticity, including the new 'original' seal. "Flair is committed to quality and excellence and has a strong distribution network, making it the perfect partner to continue Reynolds' success in India," said George Hartel, Asia Regional Leader in Writing at Newell Brands, the parent company of Reynolds.

"Flair's access to a broad array of stationery shop locations and strong route-to-market network of super stockists and distributors will allow Reynolds to continue to grow and thrive in the Indian market, reaching millions of consumers," he added.

Following the product relaunch and in-store activation, Reynolds and Flair will collaborate to introduce additional innovations in the near future. About Reynolds beginning with the debut in 1945 of its iconic 045 writing pen, Reynolds has continued to provide high quality writing instruments to consumers around the world.

Today, Reynolds is one of the most well-known brands in the Indian market with more than 80% brand awareness and carries various product ranges, including TRIMAX, the most recent relaunch with the new benefits of MAX smoothness, MAX precision and MAX write length.

Flair is a leading group of writing instruments from India, with a portfolio of well-known brands including Hauser (R) Germany, Pierre Cardin, Rudi Kellner (R) Germany & Landmark. Manufacturing products with exemplary precision, innovative designs and dedicated customer support, Flair stands for quality, capacity and diversity.