Dec 27, 2017 10:21 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Rewind2017: Yogi's appointment as CM came as a surprise

From managing one of India's most powerful mutt, to becoming the Chief Minister of India's most populous state, Yogi Adityanath has juggled both roles effectively in the past nine months. He was a surprise choice for the role of UP CM, and he has had his hands full.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

From managing one of India's most powerful mutt, to becoming the Chief Minister of India's most populous state, Yogi Adityanath has juggled both roles effectively in the past nine months. He was a surprise choice for the role of UP CM, and he has had his hands full. CNBC-TV18's Rituparna Bhuyan and Areeb Sherwani reported that his next challenge will be to ensure that the BJP continues to win favour with the voters in the state in the 2019 general elections.

Watch video for more…

