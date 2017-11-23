Return export benefits and pay service tax of Rs 10,000 cr, says tax dept to IT firms

In a blow to the IT sector, the Income Tax Department is seeking Rs 10,000 crore as service tax and has also asked to return export benefits enjoyed by these firms in the last five years, reports Economic Times.

Around 200 IT and ITeS companies have been served notices to give back export incentives they had received on providing software services to clients outside India. In addition to this, these firms also have to pay 15 percent service tax along with fines, according to sources privy to the information.

The tax department argues that IT and ITeS companies go into details with their clients for the export of a software. This makes the software no longer a good but a service. And since export benefits are claimed on goods, IT companies have been asked to return them to the I-T department as they have been selling their services.

As clients send out emails mentioning specifications for what they want in a software, these details are classified as goods. Hence, the software then becomes a service provided by IT/ITeS companies to the foreign buyer.

Since it’s a service they are providing, IT and ITes firms are now liable to pay 15 percent service tax along with claims they demanded under export benefits. According to the report, Indian subsidiary of a multinational had raised Rs 50 crore as tax demand.

This comes at a time when the industry is already reeling under the pressure of tighter US immigration laws and automation threat.

Reacting to this Sachin Menon, National Head, Indirect Tax, at KPMG India told the paper that exporters can challenge this decision but even for that they will have to pay 10 percent of the tax demand confirmed.

The bone of contention in this case could be the place of supply especially post the rollout of Goods and Services Tax (GST). The tax department's move is based on the place of supply as service tax is charged where the service has been provided.

According to those tracking this space, the tax department may serve several more notices to IT/ITeS companies in the coming months.