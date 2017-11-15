App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Nov 13, 2017 02:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Reservation in private sector to dent investment climate: Assocham

At a time when the Indian economy is seeking positive triggers for growth revival, any political narrative on reservation in the private sector would bring in a big blow, it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Any move to introduce job reservation in the private sector will hit India's investment climate and political parties must avoid sending "wrong signals" to investors, industry body Assocham said today.

At a time when the Indian economy is seeking positive triggers for growth revival, any political narrative on reservation in the private sector would bring in a big blow, it said.

"Batting surely for affirmative action, India Inc is opposed to negate the perception advantage given by a jump in the World Bank Ease of Doing Business Index," it added. Assocham said the industry is already tackling the challenges from the roll out of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) along with the short-term impact of demonetisation.

These comments come amid several political leaders advocating job reservations for SC/ST in the private sector. The Lok Janshakti Party, led by Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, recently demanded job reservations in private firms.

related news

Similar demands have been made in the past by other political outfits as well. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had made a case last year for extending the reservation policy to the private sector.

Assocham Secretary General D S Rawat said that political parties should "rather focus on creating an environment that helps such an economic pace that millions of jobs are created both in the public and private sectors, and are urged to avoid sending wrong signals to the global and domestic investors".

He said there is already a dearth of private sector investment with capacity utilisation in several sectors not going beyond 72-75 per cent. "On top of it, if the political economy of the country is geared to populist sentiments, the environment for growth could be vitiated badly," he added.

Rawat cautioned that states where the refrain of reservation catches up for short term political gains, could be avoided by investors who prefer a conducive environment and the least amount of political interference. These states should rather focus on removing the bureaucratic bottlenecks for the industry and trade, he said.

Assocham said: "The industry is willing to engage with the government both at the Centre and states for projects in skill development, training and hiring, so that those at the bottom of the economic pyramid are hand held and upscaled. "But any move towards reservation in private sector would be regressive.

tags #Assocham #Business #Companies #investment climate #Private sector

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.