Reporter speaks out against Google, claims company pressured her to take down a story

Moneycontrol News

Google has been struggling lately to maintain a positive brand perception among the people. A journalist has now claimed that Google had pressured her to take out a story which was critical of the company.

Journalist Kashmir Hill published a story in Gizmodo that narrated her experience when she was working in Forbes six years back. According to her, Google representatives implied that traffic would decline for publishers who did not add Google Plus’s ‘+1’ social sharing button on websites on their stories. later she published a story on the matter after confirming the news with Google’s press relations department.

The Journalist then writes that Google started to pressure Forbes to remove the story and claimed that her meeting with their representatives was intended to be confidential even though Hill was not told about this and she had not signed any non-disclosure agreement.

Soon the story was taken down and it's cached version disappeared pretty soon from Google search results. Hill believes that this was due to the manipulation by the tech giant. “I don’t have any hard evidence to prove that that’s what Google did in this instance, but it’s part of why this episode has haunted me for years: The story Google didn’t want people to read swiftly became impossible to find through Google”, she wrote.

There have been several claims that the tech giant is consistently manipulating the net content and eliminating any data that it deems is against it. Though Google consistently declines the allegation there are several stories that back the claim.

After Google's anti-diversity fracas with its own engineer, recently a scholar was sacked for his anti-Google stand.

Barry Linn, a New America Foundation scholar, was fired for allegedly applauding a European regulator’s decision to fine Google for anti-virus violations.

His foundation denied the allegation stating that the scholar had failed to adhere to the standards.

The foundation is supported by Eric Shmidt, executive chairman of Alphabet which is the parent company of Google.