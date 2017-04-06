Reliance Jio withdraws Jio Summer Surprise offer on TRAI advice

Moneycontrol News

Reliance Jio has decided to withdraw its Jio Summer Surprise offer in accordance with telecom regulator's advice.

In a statement on Thursday, the telecom operator said: "Today, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has advised Jio to withdraw the 3 months complimentary benefits of Jio Summer Surprise."

"Jio will be withdrawing the 3 months complimentary benefits of Jio Summer Surprise as soon as operationally feasible, over the next few days," according to the statement.

Users who signed up for the offer by making a first-time recharge will, however, continue to get complimentary benefits. "All customers who have subscribed to Jio Summer Surprise offer prior to its discontinuation will remain eligible for the offer," Jio said.

Under the Jio Summer Surprise offer, subscribers who enrolled before April 15 and recharged for plans of Rs 303 and more were entitled to get three months of complimentary service.

Reliance Jio had on March 31 extended the deadline for subscribing to Jio Prime service till April 15, 2017. The move came as a surprise as Jio was expected to withdraw Jio Prime subscriptions from April 1.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries, which owns Reliance Jio, also owns Network18, which publishes Moneycontrol.com.