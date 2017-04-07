Reliance Jio pulls Summer Surprise offer: What we know so far

Moneycontrol News

Reliance Jio late on Thursday decided to withdraw its Summer Surprise offer on the advice of the country's telecom regulator.

"Jio accepts this decision. Jio is in the process of fully complying with the regulator’s advice," Reliance Jio said a statement.

Jio had announced the offer on March 31, under which it offered three months of complimentary services.

What happens now?

Reliance Jio said it would withdraw the Summer Surprise offer "as soon as operationally feasible, over the next few days".

Importantly, it said that all customers who have subscribed to the Jio Summer Surprise offer before it was discontinued will "remain eligible for its benefits".

This means that if you recharged for up to Rs 303 or above before now, you will get 1GB of data daily till July 1 and other benefits under that plan.

If you recharged for Rs 499, you will get 2GB of data daily. Calls will remain free.

Jio Prime

On the same day it announced the Summer Surprise offer, Jio extended the deadline for its Jio Prime membership to April 15. The membership allowed subscribers to avail of special offers till March 31, 2018 by paying Rs 99. It is unclear whether subscriptions to Jio Prime are still allowed following Trai's advice.

What will happen if haven't enrolled for Prime?

If you are not a Prime subscriber, all the free services from Jio will come to an end. Jio Prime members enjoy a lot more data benefits compared to non-Jio Prime members.

The Summer Surprise offer had followed the Happy New Year offer whose last day was on March 31.

In his March 31 message to subscribers, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani had said that more than 72 million Jio customers have signed up for Jio Prime so far and the number is only supposed to go up further. Jio had previously crossed the 100-million subscriber mark in February, just five months after launching its services last September.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries, which owns Reliance Jio, also owns Network18, which publishes Moneycontrol.com.