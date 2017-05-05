Reliance Jio plans to lease dark fibre laid under BharatNet initiative; in talks with govt

Moneycontrol News

Reliance Jio Infocomm, India's largest 4G network, may soon become the first telecom operator in the country to lease fibre being laid by the government under the BharatNet initiative, reports Economic Times.

BharatNet program, an initiative through which the government aims to connect 250,000 gram panchayats by broadband in India by the end of 2018, has failed to garner much interest as anticipated.

According to a senior ranking government official, talks are underway between Reliance Jio and Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on leasing unused – better known as dark – optic fibre. The company is also conducting studies on the fibre’s business prospects in states like Haryana and Karnataka.

N Sivasailam, DoT additional secretary, who is also heading the initiative told ET that the Mukesh Ambani-owned company is looking to utilise dark fibre by taking it to their mobile towers. He also said the price point for leasing the optic fibre varies slightly from one state to another and will cost a minimum of Rs 2,000/km.

Sivasailam also confirmed that two other top telcos of the nation – Bharti Airtel and Vodafone India – has also shown an interest in the initiative and said, "(the two operators) have also taken necessary information about optic fibre and they will come back to us."

Under the BharatNet initiative, the government has laid close to 210,000 km of fibre cable with the highest numbers being in Karnataka which saw 4,735 gram panchayats covered.

Launched in 2011 by UPA-II government, BharatNet has missed several deadlines and has incurred multiple cost escalations as a result. The project was given added importance by the current government as it serves as a pillar of support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Digital India’ initiative.