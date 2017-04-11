Reliance Jio impact: Telecom revenues fall for first time in 7 years to Rs 1.88 lakh crore

Moneycontrol News

Annual revenues of telecom companies fell for the first time in seven years to Rs 1.88 lakh crore and is expected to decline further to Rs 1.84 lakh crore in 2017-18, according to broking firm CLSA.

Things could start looking up the following year, but the projected revenues of Rs 1.87 lakh crore in 2018-19 will still be lower than the Rs 1.93 lakh crore grossed in 2015-16.

A Livemint report quoting CLSA cites aggressive pricing by Reliance Jio, and the consequent price war in the sector, as the main trigger for the decline in revenues.

In the December quarter, revenues of nine telecom operator declined by 1.1 percent, according to CARE Ratings. The operating margin for the industry stood at 28.43 percent.

Profitability in the quarter stood at its lowest in last six quarters, CARE said.

While the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has asked Reliane Jio to remove its Summer Offer ? an additional three months of free data and voice service ? existing customers will enjoy the benefit.

That alongwith new offers from incumbents will continue to dilute the average revenue per user (ARPUs) at the upper end of subscribers, according to CLSA.

In the December quarter, ARPU of Bharti Airtel fell by 10.4 percent to Rs 172 while Idea?s declined by 10.8 percent to Rs 157, as per CARE data.

With data gaining more traction over voice and revenues declining for voice and text, telecom companies have started focusing more on profits and average revenue per user (ARPUs).

In the current fiscal, CARE is expecting some de-growth as the dual SIM users--who signed up for Jio's free offer--may surrender one of the connections.

However, a report by the CRISIL also mentions that Jio?s entry will increase the data traffic three fold.

In the near-term, intense competition, set off by Reliance Jio will weigh on the financials of telecom companies, according to a report by India Ratings.

In the long-term, the consolidation in telecom will lead to a better pricing discipline. Return on capital employed is likely to improve for the industry by around 300 basis points in next two years, the report said.

Reliance Jio, launched in September 2016, has signed up more than 100 million subscribers.

Jio?s entry has also start industry consolidation which is evident in recent telecom mergers of Vodafone-Idea and Airtel-Telenor India. With consolidation, only 3-4 major players will left in the sector, according to analysts.

TRAI has also said that the lower tariffs and promotion offers are lowering the government revenue and hitting financials of the sector.

The regulatory authority is concerned that this could impact the telcos capability to meet contractual commitments, payments for spectrum and also, repayment of loans.