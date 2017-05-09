App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
May 09, 2017 09:04 AM IST | Source: PTI

Reliance Investments sells 16 lakh shares of Shankara Building

As per the bulk deal data available with NSE, 16.40 lakh shares of Shankara Building Products were offloaded by Reliance Investments Fund - Private Equity Scheme for an average price of Rs 695.72 per share.

Reliance Investments sells 16 lakh shares of Shankara Building

Reliance Investments Fund sold over 16 lakh shares of Shankara Building Products for Rs 114 crore through an open market transaction.

As per the bulk deal data available with NSE, 16.40 lakh shares of Shankara Building Products were offloaded by Reliance Investments Fund - Private Equity Scheme for an average price of Rs 695.72 per share.

The transaction was valued at Rs 114.16 crore, according to the data available with NSE.

Meanwhile, Ashoka PTE, SBI Mutual Fund Scheme 99 MMCF and Templeton Mutual Fund A/C Franklin Ind Smaller Co Fund separately bought the shares of Shankara Building Products for an average price of Rs 695 per share.

While Ashoka PTE bought 2 lakh shares for an amount of Rs 13.90 crore, SBI Mutual Fund purchased 2.19 lakh shares for Rs 15.24 crore.

Templeton Mutual Fund acquired 7.25 lakh shares of Shankara Building for a sum of Rs 50.38 crore.

The shares of Shankara Building Products ended the day at Rs 704 on NSE, down 0.16 per cent from the previous close.

The Bengaluru-based Shankara Building Products is an organised retailer of home improvement and building products in India.

