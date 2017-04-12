Reliance Industries to invest in Punjab; to offer WiFi at schools, colleges and train athletes for Tokyo Olympics

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday promised a slew of investment initiatives for the development of Punjab across a wide spectrum of sectors.

These included free WiFi to government educational and health institutions, employment for youth, and training of sportspersons for the forthcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Ambani extended these offerings to the state government during a meeting with a Punjab government delegation at Mumbai, according to a statement.

The delegation, led by Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal and Irrigation & Power Minister Rana Gurjit Singh, held a series of meetings with top industry leaders, including Ambani, Hinduja Group Director Shom Ashok Hinduja, and Larsen & Tourbo (L&T) Director & Executive Vice President (Power and Heavy Engg. & Defence) Shailendra N Roy.

During his meeting with the state delegation, the RIL chairman emphasised the need for steps to boost the earnings of farmers, besides providing jobs for youth.

Acting on a request from the state government, Ambani agreed to provide free WiFi connectivity in all government schools, colleges and health institutions.

Disclosing details of the meeting, the release said the two sides agreed on initiating bio mass energy development in the state on a big scale, apart from promotion of sports and its infrastructure.

The company has offered to adopt some players from Punjab to train and groom them for the Tokyo Olympics.

RIL will also support the state government in its efforts to revive the farm to fork project in order to boost agricultural production in the state.

Meanwhile, Larsen & Tourbo (L&T) Director & Executive Vice President (Power and Heavy Engg. & Defence) Shailendra N Roy expressed his company?s desire to further strengthen their Punjab connect through massive investments in the state, particularly in infrastructure projects.

The delegation promised the state government?s full support and cooperation to the company for expanding its ongoing projects, as well as future projects in Punjab.

Hinduja, during his meeting with the delegation, showed interest in providing skill development to youth and promotion of renewable energy development in the state.

The Finance Minister urged the Hindujas to set up a manufacturing/assembly unit for their trucks in Punjab.

The company said it was looking to diversify into manufacturing of defence vehicles and promised to explore the possibility of setting up a facility at Punjab for the same.

The Finance Minister urged the company to work on improving fuel efficiencies of their tractors and other vehicles as a step towards boosting efficiencies and incomes of the farmers.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries owns Network 18 that publishes Moneycontrol.com.

A roundtable discussion also saw several key business leaders discuss investment possibilities in Punjab.