Reliance Group files Rs 5,000 cr defamation suit against Congress spokesperson Singhvi

Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group has filed a Rs 5,000-crore defamation suit against Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi in the Gujarat High Court, sources close to the Group said.

The suit, which was filed against Singhvi for allegedly making "false and defamatory statements", is likely to come up for hearing on Monday.

The group spokesperson was not immediately available for comments.

A Reliance group spokesperson had on November 30 stated that: "Abhishek Singhvi has made false, defamatory and libellous statements against the group. We will be filing a Rs 5,000-crore suit for damages against Singhvi for making these false and defamatory statements."

That day, Singhvi had said that "top 50 corporates owe Rs 8.35 lakh crore to banks and out of those, three top Gujarat- based companies -- Reliance (Anil Ambani Group), Adani and Essar -- owe Rs 3 lakh crore."

"One of them had last month publicly declared that they are shutting their telecom business with a liability of Rs 45,000 crore due to banks," he said in an apparent reference to Reliance Communications shutting down 2G business.