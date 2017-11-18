App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Nov 17, 2017 03:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance General inks bancassurance agreement with YES Bank

With its large network across India, YES Bank will enable Reliance General Insurance to reach a large base of retail and MSME clients.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reliance General Insurance Company Limited (RGI), a subsidiary of Reliance Capital, has signed a comprehensive Bancassurance - Corporate Agency agreement with YES Bank with the objective to distribute multiple general insurance products to the customers of the bank.

With its network of 1040 branches across all 29 states and 7 union territories of India, YES Bank will enable Reliance General Insurance to reach a large base of retail and MSME clients.

This is the first partnership signed by the bank since the open-architecture norms under the Corporate Agency regulations were introduced by Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) in April 2016.

related news

According to these norms, banks can sell products of three life, non-life and standalone health insurers each.

“With this alliance, we remain committed to leveraging our Pan-India branch network to capitalize on the immense opportunities in the Indian bancassurance market," said Rana Kapoor, Managing Director & CEO, YES Bank.

Reliance General is a 100 percent Indian-owned general insurance entity. It is also planning to list on the stock exchanges and has filed the draft prospectus for an initial public offering with Securities and Exchange Board of India.

“The bancassurance channel has potential to reach out to the last mile and serve untapped markets thereby promoting the insurance penetration in India. With the alignments of our brands, people and processes, we hope to better serve our customers,” said Anmol Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Capital.

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

Govt reforms will result in higher sustainable growth for India: Moody's William Foster

Govt reforms will result in higher sustainable growth for India: Moody's William Foster

Moody's upgrade is recognition of Modi govt's reforms: FM Arun Jaitley

Moody's upgrade is recognition of Modi govt's reforms: FM Arun Jaitley

JAL seeks staff contributions to raise Rs 2000 crore to refund homebuyers

JAL seeks staff contributions to raise Rs 2000 crore to refund homebuyers

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.