Jan 23, 2018 08:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Reliance Energy to set up EV charging stations in Mumbai

The company plans to start more than 15 charging stations in the next three years.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Reliance Energy today said it plans to set up over 15 electric vehicle charging stations across its distribution license area in suburban Mumbai over the next three years.

The company, which recently sold its entire Mumbai power business to Adani Transmission for over Rs 18,800 crore, plans to start more than 15 charging stations in the next three years.

"Apart from being environment-friendly, electric vehicles have low running cost which is one-sixth of conventional vehicles powered by petrol or diesel. This year, we are installing smart slow and fast charging stations at strategic locations of Reliance Energy," a company spokesperson said in a statement issued here.

These smart chargers provide reliable, secure and cost-efficient solution based on open industry interface technology, the spokesperson added.

"The company is also working on a third-party business model to provide charging stations facilities for electric two-wheelers and four-wheelers in public places, parking plazas near highways, and offices and malls," the release stated.

The government is targetting to convert all new passenger car sales to electric vehicles by 2030 under the FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles) Scheme. In order to achieve this target, an incentive is provided in the form of a subsidy of nearly Rs 1 lakh per vehicle to make these environment-friendly vehicles more affordable for people.

Besides, the company also plans to introduce a fleet of 18 electric vehicles for its operational activities. The fleet consists of six four-wheelers and 12 two-wheelers.

The operations team will use unique RF based cards to activate charging stations and recharge these vehicles, the company said.

