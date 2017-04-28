App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 28, 2017 03:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Reliance Capital to list its housing finance arm in H1 FY'18

Reliance Capital plans to list its housing finance unit -- Reliance Home Finance -- on the bourses in the first half of the current fiscal, a move expected to unlock value for the existing shareholders of the firm.

Reliance Capital to list its housing finance arm in H1 FY'18

Reliance Capital plans to list its housing finance unit -- Reliance Home Finance -- on the bourses in the first half of the current fiscal, a move expected to unlock value for the existing shareholders of the firm.

"Reliance Home Finance will be listed in the first half of the current financial year (2017-18)," Reliance Capital Executive Director Anmol Ambani said in his first earning call with investors.

Reliance Capital, which is present across insurance, mutual fund and a host of other financial services sectors, said its core businesses have achieved double digit growth in profitability in terms of operating performance during the last fiscal.

"We expect each of our businesses to continue the trend of profitable growth on a consistent basis," he said.

As on March 31, 2017, Reliance Capital's corporate structure fully conforms to the guidelines for a Core Investment Company status, Ambani said.

As a part of the listing proposal of Reliance Home Finance, 49 percent stake in the company will be allotted to all shareholders of Reliance Capital in the ratio of one share free of cost in Reliance Home for every one share held in Reliance Capital.

Reliance Capital will hold a 51 percent stake in Reliance Home, and the company will be adequately capitalised to grow the lending book multi-fold in the next 18 months.

The proposal is expected to unlock substantial value for all existing shareholders and will benefit nearly one million shareholders of Reliance Capital that will be getting one free share of Reliance Home.

Reliance Home Finance, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Reliance, provides a wide range of loan solutions like home loan, loan against property, construction finance and affordable housing loans.

Ambani said the demerger of Reliance Commercial Finance into a separate has been completed but "as of now we do not have plans to list our commercial finance business".

tags #Business #Reliance Capital #Reliance Home Finance

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.