Reliance adopts new maternity law provisions; commissioning mothers to get 12-week paid leaves

Moneycontrol News

In accordance with the new maternity bill passed by the Parliament, Reliance Industries has, among other provisions, extended 12-week paid leave to commissioning mothers or women who go the surrogacy way for bearing a child, the Business Line reported Monday.

The bill passed by the Parliament in early March raised the paid maternity leave for women working in the organised sector to 26 weeks from 12 weeks, making India the third highest in terms of maternity leaves. Canada tops the list with 50 weeks paid leave followed by Norway with 44 weeks.

The extension in leave entitlement will be applicable to the first two children. For the third child, the entitlement will remain 12 weeks.

Apart from being applicable to all establishments with 10 or more employees the bill requires every establishment with 50 or more employees to provide creche facilities within a prescribed distance of the office premises, and women to be allowed four visits to the creche a day.

"With effect from April 1, 2017 there will be extension of maternity leave to 26 weeks (182 calendar days), from 180 days, for regular employees," the article said citing a notice by RIL’s HR department to its employees.

Reliance has also adopted the provisions to provide 12 weeks of maternity leave to a woman who legally adopts a child under three months of age.