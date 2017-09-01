App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Aug 31, 2017 09:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Reddy's settles patent row with Vivus on weight mgmt drug

According to a statement issued by the US-based drug maker, the litigation, pending since 2015, resulted from the submission of an abbreviated new drug application (Anda) by Dr. Reddy's seeking approval to market generic versions of Qsymia.

Reddy's settles patent row with Vivus on weight mgmt drug

Nasdaq-listed Vivus Incorporated today entered into a settlement agreement with Dr Reddy's Laboratories to resolve a long-pending patent litigation related to weight management capsules Qsymia.

According to a statement issued by the US-based drug maker, the litigation, pending since 2015, resulted from the submission of an abbreviated new drug application (Anda) by Dr. Reddy's seeking approval to market generic versions of Qsymia.

The settlement permits the city-based drug maker to begin selling a generic version of Qsymia from June 2025, or earlier under certain circumstances. In the event of an early launch, Vivus will receive a royalty on sales of the generic version of the drug.

Qsymia (phentermine and topiramate extended-release) capsules CIV is used to manage chronic overweight in adults with obesity symptoms.

This settlement concludes all patent litigation brought by Vivus against generic pharma companies that have filed Andas seeking approval to market generic versions of Qsymia.

As required by US laws, Vivus and Dr. Reddy's will submit the settlement agreement to the US Federal Trade Commission and US Department of Justice for review.

"We are pleased to have concluded all patent litigations that we have brought in the context of the generic availability of Qsymia. We believe these settlements underscore the strength of our intellectual property and demonstrate our commitment to defending our existing patents for all our products and technologies," Seth Fischer, chief executive of Vivus said in a statement.

A spokesman of Dr Reddy's refused to comment on the settlement.

tags #Business #Companies #Dr Reddy's Laboratories Limited

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.