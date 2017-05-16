REC to extend Rs 85k cr assistance to Tamil Nadu utilities

State-run Rural Electrification Corp (REC) today said that it will extend financial assistance of Rs 85,723 crore to Tamil Nadu power utilities TANGEDCO and TANTRANSCO.

"REC has entered into Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) and Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation Limited (TANTRANSCO) for extending financial assistance to the tune of Rs 85,723 crore," REC said in a BSE filing.

According to the statement, financial assistance will be up to Rs 60,063 crore to TANGEDCO and up to Rs 25,660 crore to TANTRANSCO.

The MoUs are non-binding in nature and the financial assistance is subject to appraisal of the proposals to be submitted by the respective entities to the REC and approval of Competent Authority, it added.