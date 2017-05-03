App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
May 03, 2017 04:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

RCap gets exchange approval for Reliance Home Finance demerger

The company is proceeding with filing the scheme of demerger with the National Company Law Tribunal for approval, and Reliance Home Finance is on track to be independently listed on stock exchanges during the next few months, Reliance Capital said in a statement.

RCap gets exchange approval for Reliance Home Finance demerger

Reliance Capital today said it has received 'no-objection' from the BSE and the NSE for demerger of Reliance Home Finance, a move that will facilitate independent listing of the home finance unit on exchanges.

The company is proceeding with filing the scheme of demerger with the National Company Law Tribunal for approval, and Reliance Home Finance is on track to be independently listed on stock exchanges during the next few months, Reliance Capital said in a statement.

For every share held in Reliance Capital, shareholders will get one share of Reliance Home Finance after listing.

The proposal is expected to unlock substantial value for all existing shareholders and will benefit nearly one million shareholders of Reliance Capital.

Reliance Home Finance, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Reliance Capital, provides a wide range of solutions like home loans, construction finance and affordable housing loans. As on March 31, 2017, Reliance Home Finance has an asset base of Rs 11,174 crore.

tags #BSE #Business #NSE #Reliance Capital #Reliance Home Finance

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.