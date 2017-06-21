App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Jun 21, 2017 08:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI lifts restriction on foreign investment in IDFC

The Reserve Bank has removed the restriction on foreign investment in IDFC Ltd after the shareholding of overseas investors fell below the prescribed level.

RBI lifts restriction on foreign investment in IDFC

The Reserve Bank has removed the restriction on foreign investment in IDFC Ltd after the shareholding of overseas investors fell below the prescribed level.

"The foreign shareholding by foreign institutional investors/foreign portfolio investors in IDFC have gone below the prescribed FII/FPI investment limit. Hence, the restrictions placed on the purchase of shares by FII/FPI of the above company, are withdrawn with immediate effect," the RBI said in notification.

Foreign portfolio investors held 32.18 per cent stake in IDFC Ltd as on June 19, 2017.

FIIs, NRIs and PIOs (Persons of Indian Origins) can invest in primary and secondary capital markets in India through PIS.

The RBI monitors the ceilings on FII/NRI/PIO investments in Indian companies on a daily basis and has fixed the cut-off points two percentage points lower than the actual ceiling.

tags #Companies

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.