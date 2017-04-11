RBI imposes penalty on Shriram City Union, Hinduja Leyland Finance

Moneycontrol News

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday imposed a monetary penalty on Shriram City Union Finance and Hinduja Leyland Finance of Rs 20 lakh and Rs 5 lakh respectively.

The penalty was imposed for violation of directions/orders issued by Reserve Bank of India from time to time, RBI said on its website.

An inspection of books and accounts of Hinduja Leyland Finance was done during March 2015 and a scrutiny of sample loan accounts of Shriram City Union Finance was conducted in November 2015. RBI observed that the companies have violated various provisions of the Fair Practices Code guidelines and thereby issued a show cause notice to both the companies.

After a dissatisfactory response by both NBFCs (non-banking finance companies), a personal hearing was accorded in February this year for the two firms.

?After considering the facts of the case and the company?s reply, as also, personal submissions made during the hearing, RBI came to the conclusion that the violations as observed during scrutiny were substantiated which warranted imposition of monetary penalty on the company,? RBI said.