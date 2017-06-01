RBI cancels licence of Jamkhed Merchants Co-operative Bank Maryadit

Moneycontrol News

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday said it has cancelled the licence of Jamkhed Merchants Co-operative Bank Maryadit in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra.

The order was made effective from the close of business on June 01, 2017, RBI statement was put on the website.

The Registrar of Co-operative Societies, Maharashtra, has also been requested to issue an order for winding up of the bank and appoint a liquidator. With the cancellation of licence and commencement of liquidation proceedings, the process of paying the depositors of the bank will be set in motion.

On liquidation, every depositor is entitled to repayment of his/her deposits up to a monetary ceiling of Rs 1 lakh from the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC).

The Reserve Bank cancelled the licence of the bank as the bank did not comply with certain legal provisions and "its operations were being carried out in a manner detrimental to the interest of the present and future depositors and that of the public."

In March, RBI imposed restrictions on Mumbai-based Kapol Co-operative Bank whose depositors were allowed to withdraw only up to Rs 3,000 of the total balance held in every saving bank or current account or any other deposit account, irrespective of the balance.

These are in violation of many sections of the Banking Regulation Act.

"The bank was not in a position to pay its present and future depositors in full as and when their claims accrue. The present financial position of the bank leaves no scope for its revival," RBI added.

Public interest would be affected adversely if the bank was allowed to carry on banking business, any further. Consequent to the cancellation of its licence, the bank is prohibited from conducting the business of ‘banking’ as per the Act with immediate effect.