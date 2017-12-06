App
HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Dec 06, 2017 01:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI allows foreign investors to up stake in Bharat Financial

The aggregate foreign shareholding by foreign portfolios investors (FPIs) under Portfolio Investment Scheme in Bharat Financial Inclusion Limited has gone below the prescribed threshold caution limit, Reserve Bank (RBI) said in a notification.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Reserve Bank has allowed foreign investors to raise their stake in micro finance lender Bharat Financial Inclusion as the applicable limit has gone below the threshold limit.

"Hence, the restrictions placed on the purchase of shares of the above company are withdrawn with immediate effect," the RBI said.

Foreign portfolio investors held 68.83 per cent in the company as on September 30, 2017, the BSE data showed.

Promoter shareholding in the company stands at 1.65 per cent.

FIIs, NRIs and PIOs (Persons of Indian Origins) can invest in primary and secondary capital markets in India through PIS.

RBI monitors ceilings on FII/NRI/PIO investments in Indian companies on a daily basis. It has fixed the cut-off points two percentage points lower than the actual ceiling.

Bharat Financial Inclusion stock traded 0.20 per cent down at Rs 992.75 on BSE.

tags #Economy #India #RBI #Reserve Bank

