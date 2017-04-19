App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 19, 2017 01:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Raymond to raise up to Rs 150 cr through NCDs

"The committee of directors approved issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating up to an amount of Rs 150 crore on a private placement basis," Raymond said in a BSE filing.

Raymond to raise up to Rs 150 cr through NCDs

Textile and apparel major Raymond today said its board has approved raising up to Rs 150 crore through issuance of non convertible debentures on private placement basis.

"The committee of directors approved issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating up to an amount of Rs 150 crore on a private placement basis," Raymond said in a BSE filing.

However, the company did not elaborate on the purpose of raising funds.

Shares of the company were trading down 1.22 percent at Rs 720.90 apiece on the BSE.

tags #BSE #Business #Raymond #Textile

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.