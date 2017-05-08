Ramky Infra wins Rs 337 cr contract from NHAI in Jharkhand

Ramky Infrastructure today said it has won a Rs 337 crore highway project in Jharkhand from National Highways Authority of India.

"Ramky Infrastructure Ltd has been awarded project worth Rs 336.60 crore in Jharkhand by NHAI on EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) mode," the company said in a filing to the BSE.

The award pertains to four-laning of 40.5 km stretch of Barhi-Hazaribag section of NH 33 in the state.

The project falls under National Highways Development Project (NHDP) phase III.

The company's stock closed at Rs 110.30, up 4.90 per cent, on BSE.